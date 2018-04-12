CSP Inc.: CSPi ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award

BOSTON, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that CSPi's ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) platform (https://www.cspi.com/aria-software-defined-security/) has won the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Awards (https://www.fortressawards.com/) for the Innovative Security Product category. The inaugural program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

CSPi's ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) platform takes a radically different approach to enterprise-wide data security as it places the focus on data impenetrability vs data breach prevention. This shift in mindset, along with ARIA's fully automated capabilities, enables organizations to address Secure DevOps challenges, including application security, uniform application of security policies and implementing advanced security features without impacting application performance.

Secure DevOps: For organizations leveraging a DevOps model ARIA does not interfere with rapid application development and provides a simple means to automatically apply comprehensive security policies at both the application and the network layer.

Application Security: With ARIA developers can easily secure and encrypt their applications with simple common-use connectors, as well as no changes to their processes. With a few simple steps ARIA's agent can be pulled in and connected to not only secure the application but also the data it produces. This requires zero knowledge of security on the part of the developer to make it all work.

Security Policies: The ARIA Orchestrator discovers any new agent and automatically applies the appropriate policies without human intervention, including what the application should be allowed to talk to, ensure the image has been scanned/verified, and what level of encryption is applied.

The ARIA Orchestrator discovers any new agent and automatically applies the appropriate policies without human intervention, including what the application should be allowed to talk to, ensure the image has been scanned/verified, and what level of encryption is applied. Advanced Security Features: Oftentimes standard business applications consume the majority of server core capacity. Running advanced security features, like encryption, on top of this could dramatically impact the performance. Organizations can use a Myricom Secure Intelligent Adapter (SIA) (https://www.cspi.com/myricom-arc-series-sia/) NIC running the ARIA software offloading the host of the execution of these security features in order to preserve, or improve, performance. In doing so - it eliminates the need for a server upgrade, a 10x cost savings.

"ARIA solves the age old security problem of, 'How do I protect my enterprise-wide data when neither threat detection nor prevention is reliable?' The key lies in making breaches irrelevant by fully protecting and/or encrypting the data no matter where it is stored, accessed or used," said Gary Southwell, GM, Security Products, CSPi. "Our ARIA platform automatically orchestrates the application of the appropriate security policies across the organization no matter where the data or applications are hosted, whether on premise or in the public cloud. Working seamlessly with ARIA, our Myricom SIA not only encrypts the data but also stores and encrypts license keys, offloading the server cores and improving application performance."

"We are so proud to name CSPi's ARIA SDS platform as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominatons Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of 35 innovators and innovations are the tip of the peak helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to all!"



About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's cybersecurity solutions protect an organization's critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach. Our ARIA Software Defined Security platform solves the complexities associated with securing DevOps environments, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services, providing 24x365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries, supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com (http://www.cspi.com/)

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com (http://www.bintelligence.com/)

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

