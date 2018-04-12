Cloudflare, Inc.: Cloudflare Announces Spectrum to Protect Anything Connected to the Internet

New solution extends Cloudflare's security and performance beyond the web

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudflare (http://www.cloudflare.com/), the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced Cloudflare Spectrum, a solution that extends Cloudflare's benefits beyond web protocols to protect and accelerate email servers, gaming servers, IoT devices, and anything else that connects to the Internet.

The Internet is more than just the web. Until now, Cloudflare has used its global network to make anything on the web-applications, APIs, and websites-faster and more secure. With Spectrum, Cloudflare now protects and accelerates everything else. Spectrum allows customers to put their email servers, gaming servers, IoT devices, etc. behind Cloudflare to protect them from DDoS attacks, no matter what protocol they are using.

Spectrum works by proxying traffic using any Internet protocol. With Spectrum, Cloudflare is able to accelerate everything across its global network of 150+ data centers and protect anything connected to the Internet from attack.

"Cloudflare has always been focused on improving the Internet experience for users around the world, but until now, we've only protected and accelerated web protocols," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Spectrum represents a huge step in helping to build a better Internet, as we open the power of Cloudflare to protocols beyond the web."

The benefits of Spectrum include:

Protect everything from DDoS attacks. Many critical services like email and proprietary enterprise applications can now be protected from large DDoS attacks that would otherwise make these important services unreachable.

Many critical services like email and proprietary enterprise applications can now be protected from large DDoS attacks that would otherwise make these important services unreachable. Encryption of legacy protocols and applications. Many legacy protocols used by enterprises still do not support encrypted communications. With Spectrum, enterprises can send traffic over an encrypted connection.

Many legacy protocols used by enterprises still do not support encrypted communications. With Spectrum, enterprises can send traffic over an encrypted connection. Enhanced performance. Faster TLS, optimized network routing, and high speed interconnection mean services behind Spectrum are often faster than they were on the native Internet.

A number of customers are already using Spectrum:

"Hypixel was one of the first subjects of the Mirai botnet DDoS attacks and frequently receives large attacks," said Bruce Blair, CTO of Hypixel. "Before Spectrum, we had to rely on unstable services and techniques that increased latency, worsening the user experience. Now, we're able to be continually protected without added latency, which makes it the best option for any latency and uptime-sensitive service such as online gaming."

"We were looking for a security solution to protect additional services like email and SSH so that if we are subject to attack, our operations can continue to run reliably and securely," said Paul Abramson, Director of Technology at Montecito Bank & Trust. "We are happy to see Cloudflare launch Spectrum."

Spectrum is currently available to Cloudflare's Enterprise customers. To learn more about Cloudflare Spectrum, please check out the resources below.

Cloudflare Spectrum Product Page (https://www.cloudflare.com/products/cloudflare-spectrum/)

Cloudflare Spectrum Blog (http://blog.cloudflare.com/spectrum/)

Cloudflare Spectrum Technical Blog (http://blog.cloudflare.com/how-we-built-spectrum)

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com (http://www.cloudflare.com/) / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks that powers more than 10 trillion requests per month, which is nearly 10 percent of all Internet requests for more than 2.8 billion people worldwide. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the world's 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, Washington, DC, London, and Singapore.

Contact:

Daniella Vallurupalli

Communications

daniella@cloudflare.com

press@cloudflare.com

650-483-4463

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cloudflare, Inc. via Globenewswire

