Wolters Kluwer today announced that Allegiance Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has selected the company's CRAWiz and Fair Lending Wiz solutions to help the bank manage fair lending compliance across its entire organization. Allegiance Bank operates 16 full-service banking locations and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and has an asset size of $2.86 billion.

Fair Lending Wiz is a complete and automated fair lending management solution that allows Allegiance Bank to identify potential risk-such as underwriting and pricing risks-and promptly take corrective actions where needed. CRA Wiz helps the bank apply a range of fully customizable automation technologies to its CRA reporting process, including guaranteed accurate geocoding, to speed up data preparation for CRA reviews and, ultimately, to ensure banks meet the credit, service and community development needs of the communities they serve.

"As a former Officer of Thrift Supervision (OTS) examiner, I am accustomed to using Wolters Kluwer CRA and Fair Lending Wiz technology in my examinations, and I trust the data these solutions provide," said Marcus Vasquez, Vice President and Fair Banking Officer at Allegiance Bank. "We are a growing commercial bank, and I want to have the assurance that our data would be comparable, if not exact, as to what regulators are using when conducting our examinations. The peace of mind these solutions provide is invaluable."

CRA and Fair Lending Wiz are part of the Wiz solution suite, a collection of compliance intelligence software solutions that can be customized to meet a variety of needs and budgets.

For more information Wolters Kluwer's CRA and Fair Lending Wiz solutions, please visit our website.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.86 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company of Allegiance Bank. Allegiance Bank provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Allegiance's super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005301/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer

David Feider, +1 612-852-7966

Corporate Communications

David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @davidafeider