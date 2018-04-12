Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new brand strategy study on the personal grooming industry. A leading personal grooming kit manufacturer wanted to understand the emotions of the customers better and build relationships with them to foster customer loyalty.

According to the brand strategy experts at Infiniti, "Brand strategy solutions help firms to reach out to the target customers and gain a better understanding of consumers' demands and their buying behavior."

The personal grooming industry is one which makes consumer products that are used for beautification and personal hygiene. The global market for personal grooming is predicted to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the growing disposable income of individuals globally, which allows them to spend big on luxury personal care products.

The brand strategy solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to develop new strategies to create interest amid the customers about the products being offered. The client was able to reach out to a bigger group of audience and improve brand awareness.

This brand strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise effective brand strategies

Create a superior brand image

This brand strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving the interaction with the customers

Capturing a substantial share of the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

