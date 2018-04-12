Pipeline Corner Presentation, Mini Oral Sessions and Paper Poster Session to take place April 22-23

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals announced that fourteen poster presentations, including four oral sessions, will feature its lead clinical antibacterial candidate, cefepime/VNRX-5133, at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) at the IFEMA Feria de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

In addition, VenatoRx's President and CEO, Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D., will present a brief overview about the Company's R&D pipeline during Pipeline Corneron April 23, 2013 beginning at 12:30pm CET in Hall Y.

VNRX-5133 is a new-generation beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) with unique broad-spectrum activity, covering both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is developing VNRX-5133 in a fixed combination with the 4th generation cephalosporin, cefepime. VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to become a valuable treatment option for infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative bacteria, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens, and bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, and Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z.

The oral sessions and paper poster session, featuring VenatoRx's lead candidate, will be held as follows:

ePoster Mini Oral Sessions

Session OE112 Beta-lactamase inhibitors: from bench to bedside

April 22, 2018

Location: ePoster Arena 3

Oral Session O0600. Time 16:00 16:05 CET Efficacy of cefepime VNRX-5133, a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, against cephalosporin-resistant, ESBL-producing K. pneumoniae in a murine lung-infection model. W. Weiss, M. Pulse, P. Nguyen, D. Valtierra, K. Peterson, K. Carter, D. Pevear, C. Burns and L. Xerri.

Oral Session O0603. Time 16:18 16:23 CET - Structural basis for serine- and metallo-beta-lactamase inhibition by VNRX-5133, a new beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) in clinical development. J.D. Docquier, F. De Luca, M. Benvenuti, C. Pozzi, D. Daigle, D. Pevear, C. Burns and S. Mangani.

Oral Session O0606. Time 16:36 16:41 CET - Kinetic mechanism and parameters of inhibition of serine KPC-2, CTX-M15, p99 AmpC and metallo VIM-2 by the broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor VNRX-5133. D. Daigle, C. Burns and D. Pevear.

2-Hour Oral Sessions with Mini-Review

Session OS108 Drug combinations: pre-clinical evidence

April 22, 2018

Location: Hall L

Oral Presentation O0575. Time 16:34 16:44 CET Pharmacodynamics of the novel broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor VNRX-5133 in combination with cefepime in neutropenic female CD-1 mice with experimental pneumonia. P-C. Georgiou, M. Siopi, M. Tsala, C. Lagarde, W. Kloezen, R. Donnelly, J. Mouton and J. Meletiadis.

Paper Poster Session #76 (PS076)

VNRX-5133 plus cefepime: in vitro and in vivo data

April 23, 2018

12:30pm 13:30pm CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Paper poster P1536 Potentiation of cefepime by the boronate VNRX-5133 versus gram-negative bacteria with known beta-lactamases. S. Mushtaq, A. Vickers, N. Woodford and D. Livermore.

Paper poster P1537 Pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics (PK-PD) of VNRX-5133, a broad-spectrum novel beta-lactamase inhibitor (BS-BLI), in combination with cefepime in a one-compartment in vitro infection model. B.D. VanScoy, J. McCauley, E.A. Lakota, H. Conde, S.M. Bhavnani, T. Henkel, L. Xerri, D. Pevear and P.G. Ambrose.

Paper poster P1538 Efficacy of cefepime VNRX-5133, a novel broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor, in a murine bacteremia infection model with carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CREs). W. Weiss, M. Pulse, P. Nguyen, D. Valtierra, D. Pevear, C. Burns and L. Xerri.

Paper poster P1539 In vitro activity of cefepime alone and in combination with the broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor VNRX-5133 against ESBL and carbapenamases harbouring Enterobacteriaceae and Pseudomonas spp. R. Donnelly, W. Kloezen, M. Goldman, A.C. Van Mil, C. Lagarde, J. Meletiadisand and J. Mouton.

Paper poster P1540 VNRX-5133, a novel broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor, enhances the activity of cefepime against Enterobacteriaceae and P. aeruginosa isolates in a neutropenic mousethigh infection model. P-C. Georgiou, M. Siopi, M. Tsala, C. Lagarde, W. Kloezen, R. Donnelly, J. Meletiadis and J. Mouton.

Paper poster P1541 Susceptibility to cefepime VNRX-5133 in 298 carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae producing serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. J. Tyrrell, M. Wali, D. Daigle, A.F. Aboklaish, N. Kurepina, B. Kreiswirth, T.R. Walsh, D. Pevear and L. Xerri.

Paper poster P1542 In vitro activity of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 against meropenem and/or cefepime resistant clinical isolates of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. M. Estabrook, M. Hackel and D. Sahm.

Paper poster P1543 Antimicrobial activity of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 against a global collection of clinical isolates. M. Hackel and D. Sahm.

Paper poster P1544 In vitro activity of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 when tested against cephalosporin and carbapenem resistant beta-lactamase producing gram-negative isolates. K. Kazmierczak, M. Hackel and D. Sahm.

Paper poster P1545 The ability of broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor VNRX-5133 to restore bactericidal activity of cefepime in Enterobacteriaceae- and P. aeruginosa-expressing Ambler class A, B, C and D enzymes is demonstrated using time-kill kinetics. J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, K. John, D. Pevear, C. Burns and L. Xerri.

About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Led by a world-class team of pharmaceutical veterans, VenatoRx is a private pharmaceutical company that is developing a new wave of antibiotic products to combat the increasing threat of carbapenem antibiotic resistance. VenatoRx's lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that directly inhibits all four Ambler classes of beta-lactamases. Early clinical studies of cefepime/VNRX-5133 have been completed and VenatoRx plans to start Phase 3 pivotal trials in mid-2018. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable BLI, and a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.

