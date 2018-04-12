MSO Technologie to be Distributor of RIS InkCenterInkjet Cartridge Refill Equipment

CARLSBAD, California, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) announced today that it has signed MSO Technologie to be a distributor of its InkCenterequipment and Inkjet Refill Service in France. MSO is a fully integrated equipment distribution organization representing several major companies that include Noritsu, Mitsubishi, FujiFilm and Canon. It also has a significant service business with about 2,000 clients in total, 400 of whom are independent photo shops and mini-laboratories. RIS and MSO believe in the inherent synergy between the RIS InkCenterrefill solution and many of MSO's photo shop clients who would benefit from adding inkjet cartridge refill capability to their existing service offerings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Franck Nguyen at MSO Technologie. He will be a great partner to represent RIS in France. Having spent time with Franck at his business, at trade shows, and meeting many of his current customers, MSO Technologie is the right choice for our expansion. MSO's deep reach into the specialty photo channel will bring his customers the RIS Ink Refill Service opportunity only previously available to large retailers. We look forward to growing the business together," said Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President Sales & Business Development at RIS.

Franck Nguyen, Founder & Principal at MSO stated: "This new partnership with Retail Inkjet Solutions is fully in line with our strategy of developing new products and services for the French market. RIS, through its fantastic InkCenterwhich refills inkjet cartridges from HP, Epson, Canon and Brother, will offer our customers new opportunities for growth. We are proud to be the first distributor of the InkCenterin France, which is and will be part of a social responsibility regarding global environmental challenges. Thanks to the investment in research and development by RIS for more than 14 years, MSO will be able to share it with our customers and deliver unquestionable and sustainable economic performance."

RIS President & CEO, David Lenny added, "Over the years, MSO has proven itself to be a reliable source for products and maintenance services of the highest quality in the image processing space. Collaborating with MSO seems a natural alliance for RIS, providing us with a risk free opportunity to reach potential customers we otherwise couldn't. Working with Franck and his organization, RIS can further grow our presence in Europe by adding independent photo stores to our existing portfolio of chain store retailers that offer the InkCenterinkjet refill solution to their customers."

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenterkiosk is deployed in more than 670 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and Mexico - including at Costco Wholesale, Sam's Club, Auchan, Fry's Electronics, E.Leclerc, Cora, Intermarché, Saturn, and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70%. Our InkCenterkiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com.

About MSO Technologie

Founded in 2006, MSO Technologie is a B2B photo equipment distribution organization based in Collégien, France. It represents several major OEM manufacturers that include Noritsu, Mitsubishi, FujiFilm, Canon, DNP Photo Imaging, Museo and Fastbind. MSO offers customers a wide range of products in image processing including laser printers, large format printers, photo printers, mini-laboratories, photo album production equipment and various ink cartridges, paper and other consumables. MSO also provides ongoing post-sales maintenance services that allow its customers in the photo world to focus on what they do best, while the service and upkeep of their equipment is handled by highly trained MSO technicians. For more information visit www.msotechnologie.fr.

