What

Millions of New York City Peanuts fans and public arts supporters will be treated to wildly imaginative, larger-than-life murals-created by seven acclaimed contemporary artists as they honor and riff on the iconic work of Charles Schulz-when the works pop up in unexpected places on the streets of the Hudson Square neighborhood on Manhattan's lower west side.

The murals, which will be on display for three months, kick off the US leg of Phase One of the Peanuts Global Artist Collective: A groundbreaking, worldwide, public art initiative designed to bring communities together through the universal themes ingrained in Peanuts, including hope, resilience, unrequited love, and so much more.

The artists are all famed figures on New York's contemporary art scene: Mr. A, Nina Chanel Abney, AVAF, FriendsWithYou, Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt, and Kenny Scharf

When

Monday, April 16, 2018

Daytime: Interviews and walking tours available upon request.

Evening: 5:00 - 6:30pm Private party featuring interviews, walking tours and photo ops with Snoopy.

Where/Starting Point

Children's Museum of the Arts

103 Charlton Street, NY 10014

Who

Leading public art evangelist and curator Yvonne Force Villareal

Lindsey Schulz , granddaughter of Schulz and an artist in her own right.

, granddaughter of Schulz and an artist in her own right. One of the renowned artists involved, all of whom share an affinity for Peanuts and a passion for public art.

Fast Facts

Other cities include Paris , Seoul , San Francisco , Berlin , Tokyo and Mexico City

, , , , and The Peanuts Global Artist Collective's New York launch is presented by Peanuts Worldwide in collaboration with the Children's Museum of the Arts and the Hudson Square Connection.

Charles M. Schulz once said: "If I were a better artist, I'd be a painter, and if I were a better writer, I'd write books but I'm not, so I draw cartoons!"

