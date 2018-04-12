Thor Mining said it was providing a CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) sale facility for holders of less than a marketable parcel of CDIs in the company. The AIM-listed miner said the facility was only applicable to shareholders holding CDIs quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Under ASX Listing Rules, a process exists which allows listed entities to provide holders of parcels of securities valued at below AUD$500 the opportunity to sell those holdings without incurring brokerage or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...