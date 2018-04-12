Exploration company African Battery Metals announced on Thursday that the auger programme on its Kisinka property in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been extended to investigate some additional soil anomalies. The AIM-traded firm said two lines of augering had so far been completed on the 70%-owned Kisinka licence in the DRC - one across the southeastern part of the 7 km-8 km long licence and the second towards the north western part of the property. It said the augering did not ...

