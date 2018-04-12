Specialist castings and engineering group Chamberlin updated the market on its trading for the financial year ended 31 March on Thursday, reporting that it delivered a "significantly improved" second half performance as expected. The AIM-traded company said that reflected the progress made towards resolving the technical problems at the new machine shop. Underlying earnings before interest and tax had moved from a loss in the first half to a profit in the second half, and EBIT for the full year ...

