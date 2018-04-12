TomCo Energy announced on Thursday that it has raised £0.6m gross by way of a placing of 20 million new ordinary shares at a price of 3p each. The AIM-traded firm also announced that Christopher Brown had provided a further unsecured loan of £50,000. It said the loan, which was in addition to and on the same terms as the loan of £0.1m provided by Brown in late March, and the £0.1m loan provided by Brown in early January, would incur interest of 8% per annum, payable monthly in arrears, and ...

