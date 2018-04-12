IP Group said on Thursday that its portfolio company, Enterprise Therapeutics, has announced a £29m fundraising. Enterprise Therapeutics, which entered the IP Group portfolio following the combination with Touchstone Innovations, is developing muco-regulatory therapies to treat patients with respiratory diseases of high unmet medical need, where mucus obstruction reduces lung function, leading to difficulty in breathing and recurrent lung infections. The oversubscribed financing was co-led by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...