The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell a little less than expected last week, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims were down 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level to 233,000. Economists had been expecting a slightly bigger drop to 230,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average rose by 1,750 to 230,000. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths out sharp fluctuations in the more volatile weekly figures, ...

