DFLabs IncMan Selected for Its Centralized, Intelligence-Driven Command and Control Platform that Spans Entire Lifecycle of Security Operations

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced its IncMan platform was selected Best Incident Response, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) product in the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Awards.

The goal of this inaugural awards program by Business Intelligence Group was to identify the world's leading companies and products that are keeping data and electronic assets safe from growing cyber threats. The awards were judged by industry executives in cyber security and information technology who used a proprietary and competitive scoring methodology. For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.fortressawards.com/.

"DFLabs is honored to have been named best security orchestration, automation and response product in the first ever Fortress Cyber Security Awards," said Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs. "This recognition is further proof that we are the innovation leader in the security incident response market. Our machine learning-based runbook technology has leapfrogged traditional playbook approaches, and is able to perform most tasks currently handled by human security analysts."

"We are proud to name DFLabs a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of 35 innovators and innovations are the tip of the peak helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to all!"

DFLabs IncMan is the only platform capable of full incident lifecycle automation that includes built-in, automated threat intelligence gathering, triage and notification, context enrichment, forensic evidence gathering and management, and threat containment.

Security operations center (SOC) and computer security incident response teams (CSIRT) security analysts, forensic investigators and incident responders use IncMan to respond to, track, predict and visualise cyber security incidents. The platform also enables security managers and CISOs to continuously oversee, manage and measure operational performance and cyber risk across every individual phase of the incident response workflow through role-based dashboards, customizable widgets, and nearly 150 KPIs and reports.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.fortressawards.com/.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in EMEA, North America and APAC. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

