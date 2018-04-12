Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the top five medical technology innovations in the healthcare industry.

According to the experts at Infiniti, "Developments in medical technology have been limited to procedural or pharmaceutical advances for a long time while ignoring a most basic and vital component of medicine patient information management."

Basic medical technology can range from objects like sticking plasters, syringes, or latex gloves to spectacles, wheelchairs, and hearing aids. At the high-tech side of the scale, medical technology includes total body advanced machines like replacement joints for knees and hips, scanners, and implantable devices such as heart valves and pacemakers. There are about more than 500,000 medical technologies that are now available, and they aim to attain a common objective of upgrading and extending peoples' lives. Infiniti has listed the top five medical technology innovations in the healthcare industry in this whitepaper.

Top medical technology innovations in the healthcare industry

MelaFind optical scanner MelaFind optical scanner is a handheld tool approved by the FDA and aids medical companies in multispectral analysis of tissue morphology. This scanner does not deliver a definitive diagnosis but instead gives added information to a doctor to help in ascertaining whether or not to order a biopsy. The ultimate goal of using this device is to decrease the number of patients left with redundant biopsy scars. Also, it also helps to remove the cost of unnecessary procedures.

Electronic aspirin A technology for the eternal cure of chronic headaches that is in the research stage at Autonomic Technologies, Inc., (Redwood City, CA). This system includes the use of a permanent implant of a small nerve triggering device in the upper gum on the side of the head that is mostly affected by a headache. When a patient has a headache and places a handheld remote controller on the cheek near the implant, it blocks the pain-causing neurotransmitters.

Needle-free diabetes care - Medical researchers are working on a transdermal biosensor that reads blood analytes through the skin without taking blood. The procedure includes a handheld electric-toothbrush-like device that removes adequate top-layer skin cells to put the patient's blood chemistry in a signal range of a patch-borne biosensor.

