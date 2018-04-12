Orthodontic Supplies Market Worth 6.63 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Self Ligating, Lingual), Archwire (Ni-Ti, Stainless Steel), Anchorage (Buccal Tube, Band), Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire)), Retainers), Patient, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse120 market data Tables and28 Figures spread through170 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Orthodontic Supplies Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/orthodontic-supplies-market-236529189.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major factors driving the growth of the Orthodontic Supplies Market include the growing number of patients with malocclusions, and jaw disorders; increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about the availability of advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements related to orthodontic products.

Fixed braces are expected to hold the largest share of the Orthodontic Supplies Market in 2018

The Orthodontic Supplies Market is segmented on the basis of products into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories.The fixed braces products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Orthodontic Supplies Market in 2018. Factors such as affordability (compared to removable braces), increasing adoption of fixed braces among adolescents as well as adults, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

Children and teenagers are expected to be the largest patient group in Orthodontic Supplies Market in 2018

By patient,the market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The children and teenager's patient segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Orthodontic Supplies Market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of malocclusions and jaw disorders coupled with the increased adoption of fixed braces among adolescent children and teenagers.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=236529189

North America is expected to dominate theOrthodontic Supplies Market in 2018

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Orthodontic Supplies Market in 2018. The dominant share of North America can be accounted to the growing acceptance of orthodontic treatment among children as well as adults, rising per capita disposable income, growing focus on appearance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodontic product manufacturers in North America.

The major players operating in the Orthodontic Supplies Market includeAlign Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.

Know more about the Orthodontic Supplies Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/orthodontic-supplies-market-236529189.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets