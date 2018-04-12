Price of cobalt, a raw material used in lithium-ion batteries, rose 26% in the first quarter of the year, following 114% annual increase in 2017 finds EnergyTrend. Suppliers may look at ways to lower cobalt content in new iterations, experts say.A 26% rise in the price of cobalt over the first quarter (Q1) of the year could have serious price ramifications for lithium-ion battery producers warn experts from Taiwanese data analysis firm EnergyTrend. According to new data, the cost of cobalt has reached $95/kg, up from just $32/kg at the start of 2017 - a year that saw a 114% price increase. EnergyTrend ...

