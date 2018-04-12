Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the e-retail industry. A renowned player in the e-retail industry wanted to understand customers' behavior and predict their response during purchases to boost conversions.

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, "Digital analytics also helps businesses enhance their customer experience and recover the overall business performance."

Due to the increasing shift of the consumers toward e-commerce platforms the global e-retail industry is witnessing rapid expansion and consolidation. Major firms in the e-retail industry are preparing to capitalize broadly in research and development to meet the growing demands of the consumers. Also, the persistent growth in competition is forcing organizations to offer products that appeal to the customers and improve engagements.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to create improvement opportunities and make actionable recommendations. The client was able to gather, quantify, analyze, and interpret digital data based on the user's behavior.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Diagnose deficiencies in specific channels

Improve their overall marketing performance

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring the effectiveness of their marketing activities

Implementing effective ways to meet their business objectives

