SecureAuth Corporation: Former CIA Director, John O. Brennan Joins SecureAuth + Core Security Advisory Board to Fortify Gaps in Cybersecurity Battle Lines

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp. (https://www.secureauth.com/) + Core Security (https://www.coresecurity.com/), the leader in Identity Security Automation, today announced that former CIA Director, John O. Brennan, has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Brennan will serve as a trusted advisor during the next phase of growth for the combined companies as they focus on the intelligent intersection of Identity and Security. SecureAuth + Core Security identity and security solutions work synchronistically to enable a more effective, seamless approach to cybersecurity.

Mr. Brennan brings more than three decades of private and public sector expertise at the highest levels, including more than 25 years of leadership in the Intelligence community around the world. He will advise on new market opportunities and enterprise security solutions built for global Fortune 1000 companies.



"I have chosen to work with SecureAuth + Core Security because of the company's enlightened approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges. Having worked with many companies that are trying to generate optimal results from their increased cybersecurity spend, I am excited at the opportunity to work with SecureAuth + Core Security for their identity-based approach to security," said Mr. Brennan. "Traditional, silo-oriented approaches to cybersecurity have serious limitations and complexities. The new category of Identity Security Automation is driving the next phase of better protection and is able to deliver better results to the industry."

From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Brennan served as Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, where he was responsible for leading and managing intelligence collection, analysis, covert action, counterintelligence, and liaison relationships with foreign intelligence services.

His distinguished career in public service and the intelligence community, began when he joined the CIA in 1980. Mr. Brennan specialized in Middle Eastern affairs and counterterrorism and held positions as the CIA's daily intelligence briefer to President Bill Clinton, Chief of Staff to then Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet, and Deputy Executive Director of the CIA. Brennan later served as interim director of the National Counterterrorism Center and advised then-Senator Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign on intelligence issues. After being named Deputy National Security Advisor and Assistant to the President for Counterterrorism and Homeland Security upon the election of President Obama, Brennan was confirmed by Congress as CIA Director in 2013.

"John is a widely sought-after expert in the cybersecurity industry. He sees the critical need for an integrated approach to securing the enterprise with a more automated and surgical response in identity and access management (IAM), and identity governance and administration (IGA)," said SecureAuth + Core Security CEO Jeff Kukowski. "SecureAuth + Core Security provide trusted solutions for every branch of the U.S. military, more than 50 government agencies, and 18 percent of the global FORTUNE 1000, including critical vertical industries such as finance and healthcare. John's real-world experience will add enormous value to our customers and the organization overall."

SecureAuth + Core Security bring together more than 1,500 customers and a network of global locations to become one of the largest independent security technology vendors in the market. By bringing together network, endpoint, vulnerability, and identity security, SecureAuth + Core Security will offer the industry's first identity-based security automation platform. Enterprises will be able to visualize and prioritize risks, shorten their response time, and provide context for identity actions that enable organizations to focus on the most meaningful threats as they occur.

RSA Conference 2018

To learn more about Identity Security Automation, visit the webpage here (https://www.secureauth.com/secureauth-core-security). SecureAuth + Core Security leaders will be attending the RSA Conference April 16th - April 20th. Visit South Expo hall SecureAuth + Core Security booth #1001 to meet us.

About SecureAuth + Core Security

SecureAuth + Core Security bring together network, endpoint, vulnerability, and identity security, creating the industry's first Identity Security Automation platform. Core Security is a leader in vulnerability discovery, identity governance, and threat management, while SecureAuth is a pioneer in adaptive authentication and Single Sign-On (SSO). Together our mission is to accomplish what no other security technology vendor can claim: Secure the enterprise across all major threat vectors with an identity-based approach to the attack lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com (http://www.secureauth.com/) and www.coresecurity.com (http://www.coresecurity.com/), contact SecureAuth at info@secureauth.com (mailto:info@secureauth.com), follow us on Twitter (@SecureAuth (https://twitter.com/SecureAuth?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor)), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/secureauth-corporation/).

SecureAuth is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact: press@secureauth.com