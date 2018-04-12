Puration Inc.: Puration Announces Cannabis Cultivation And Cannabis Infused Beverage Business Updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA), today announced two separately scheduled shareholder updates to review the latest milestone achievements of the company's cannabis cultivation business and cannabis-infused beverage business. On Tuesday, April 17th, next week, the company will present an update on the company's First Choice Nursery operations anticipated to report its first sales in the upcoming Q1 financial report. The update will include the latest developments on the acquisition of a cannabis cultivation business in Canada that could potentially change Puration's trajectory. On Thursday, April 19th, next week, the company will present an update on the company's ongoing cannabis-infused beverage sales led today with its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink. The company has recently signed new distribution contracts, details of which will be included in next week's presentation, in addition to details on the company plans to soon announce a new cannabis-infused beverage line for the legal recreational marijuana markets.

For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.