CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces a New Store in Albuquerque, NM

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Today CPR Cell Phone Repair announced a new store opening in Albuquerque, NM. As one of the largest mobile device repair franchise networks in the industry, CPR operates more than 400 locations internationally. The organization wishes to congratulate Todd Charles on the opening of his third store in New Mexico.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Albuquerque Northwest, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albuquerque-northwest-nm/.

"It is so great to see Todd expand with a third store," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "He has led very successful teams at his other stores, and I have no doubt he'll do the same with the CPR Albuquerque Northwest location."

CPR Albuquerque Northwest is located on the west side of town, about 12 miles from Todd Charles' original CPR Albuquerque location. At the center of an urban shopping plaza, CPR Albuquerque Northwest is flanked by Walmart and Home Depot, with plenty of retail stores and eateries in the vicinity.

"I'm looking forward to the opening," Todd Charles says of the CPR Albuquerque Northwest store. "I think with every new store there are areas to learn and grow, and I'm ready to keep improving my customers' experience."

With the opening of his third location, Todd Charles is truly a seasoned CPR owner, equipped to handle any customer query or requirement. After spending two decades as a police officer, Todd Charles retired from the force to join the CPR Cell Phone network four years ago. He lives in Farmington, NM with his wife and three children.

CPR Albuquerque Northwest provides fast and efficient digital device repair services for community residents. From new iPhones to tablets to gaming consoles, CPR's professional techs can troubleshoot and diagnose any issue their customers might be having. Plus, CPR Albuquerque Northwest honors a Limited Lifetime Warranty on all parts and labor associated with the repair service.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

Vice President of Franchise Operations and Network Development

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair