

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) announced that a U.S. Court has awarded VirnetX $502.6 million in a verdict against Apple Corp. (AAPL) for infringing four VirnetX patents. The company said the verdict covers issues of infringement by Apple's redesigned VOD (VPN on Demand) in iOS 7 to iOS 11, the redesigned FaceTime in iOS 7 to iOS 11 and OS X 10.9 and later.



Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO, said: 'This is the fourth time a jury has confirmed that Apple has been using the technology developed by our inventors.'



VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security. The company's software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and Gabriel Connection Technology, are designed to facilitate secure communications and to create a secure environment for real-time communication applications such as instant messaging, VoIP, smart phones, eReaders and video conferencing.



