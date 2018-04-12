Vietnam Cold Chain Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% in Next 5 Years Till 2021: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The dairy industry increased at an annual growth of 16.6% during the period 2011-2016 and showcases the high demand for cold storage systems in Vietnam

Cold transportation has Cold container segment which is dominated by giant logistics companies such as Vinafco and Gemadept.

The demand for fresh and frozen food in China has been rising, making it an attractive market for Vietnamese producers of agricultural and aquatic goods.

The rise in industries such as pharmaceuticals, retail, food and others have increased the demand for both cold transport and cold storage in Vietnam . E-commerce industry has inclined at a high rate which has given a boost to the cold chain industry.

Vietnam cold chain market is fragmented in nature and is at a nascent stage. The companies compete on various parameters including the warehouse capacity, number of pallets, fleet, temperature range, network coverage and locations. The major players in Vietnam cold chain market include Kuehne Nagel, Swire Cold Storage, Preferred Freezer Services, Schenker, Agility, APL, K-Line, Maersk Logistics, CLK Logistics, Panasato, Sojitz and Kokubu, Konoike Vina, Mekong logistics, Hung Vong and Lotte Logistics.

The investment plans for developing the infrastructure of the country, rise in the demand for processed meat and seafood, requirement of vaccines and injections for medication and treatment purposes, surge in express logistics and increase in number of companies are expected to trigger the growth in cold chain market in Vietnam in future.

Ho Chi Minh dominated the cold storage market share in the overall cold storage market during 2016. Various cold storage capacities are present in Ho Chi Minh both for personal use and renting by various companies such as Konoike Vina, Swire Cold storage, CLK Cold Storage and others.

Vietnam cold storage market is anticipated to rise at a growth rate of 13.1% from 2016-2017 with the increase in the demand for perishable foods including fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, bakery and other items. This is expected to raise the requirement of cold storages which will have a positive impact on the cold storage market in the country.

According to a research report by Ken Research titled "Vietnam Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Meat & SeaFood, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits & Vegetables, Chemicals) - Outlook to 2021", the number of enterprises using a 3PL cold chain logistics services has grown over recent years in Vietnam. Third Party cold storage services constituted 40% of the overall cold storage revenue in 2016. Logistic companies in Vietnam are keen to collaborate with other foreign counterparts particularly those with large customer base and having goodwill for delivering high standard of services.

