Coming hot on the heels of its Sky report, which envisaged a very strong role for renewables, particularly solar, well before 2050, the Anglo-Dutch company has released a new report on strategy for energy transition, seeking to reshape itself and contribute to the society's shift from fossil fuels towards the objectives of the Paris Agreement.In order to achieve its aim to bring down the net carbon footprint of its energy products by around half by 2050, Shell has developed a strategy for energy transition, which is to ensure its portfolio resilience while adapting to potential changes in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...