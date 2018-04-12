Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, on Monday 7 May 2018 at 14:00 (CEST).



The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.



All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting



Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Appendix 2 Notice of attendance AGM 2018 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2183846/843577.PDF)

Appendix 3 and 4 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2183846/843578.pdf)

Appendix 1 BoD report and Financial statements 2017 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2183846/843576.PDF)

Notice of AGM 2018 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2183846/843575.PDF)



