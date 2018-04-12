The "Russia Food and Beverage Sector Report 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food and beverage sector does not take a significant share in Russia's economy, generating just 1.9% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and employing 1.7% of the total workforce in 2016. The sector's gross value added (GVA) increased by 16.4% y/y to RUB 1.6tn in 2016. In real terms, however, the sector contracted for the third straight year, with GVA falling by 1.3% y/y in 2016. The 2015-2016 economic recession affected negatively the sector as the weak rouble and the surging inflation eroded the purchasing power of households. On a positive note, however, the food, beverage and tobacco sector managed to boost its production in 2016, both in value and volume terms, as local producers moved to fill the gap in the market following the import restrictions imposed by Russia as a retaliatory measure for the Western sanctions.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the food and beverage sector in Russia
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key production and sales data for the sector in Russia
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Russia
- Ascertain Russia's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Russia
- Build a clear picture of production, consumption and prices for specific sub-sectors (e.g. meat, dairy and beverages).
Companies Mentioned
- Nestle Russia
- Mars OOO
- Miratorg
- PepsiCo Russia
- Baltika Breweries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Sector in Focus
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Companies in Focus
5. Regulatory Environment
6. Food
7. Beverages
