The food and beverage sector does not take a significant share in Russia's economy, generating just 1.9% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and employing 1.7% of the total workforce in 2016. The sector's gross value added (GVA) increased by 16.4% y/y to RUB 1.6tn in 2016. In real terms, however, the sector contracted for the third straight year, with GVA falling by 1.3% y/y in 2016. The 2015-2016 economic recession affected negatively the sector as the weak rouble and the surging inflation eroded the purchasing power of households. On a positive note, however, the food, beverage and tobacco sector managed to boost its production in 2016, both in value and volume terms, as local producers moved to fill the gap in the market following the import restrictions imposed by Russia as a retaliatory measure for the Western sanctions.

Companies Mentioned

Nestle Russia

Mars OOO

Miratorg

PepsiCo Russia

Baltika Breweries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sector in Focus

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Companies in Focus

5. Regulatory Environment

6. Food

7. Beverages

