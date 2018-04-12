Computing, power and communications products manufacturer Solid State warned investors on Thursday that problems in its communications business would impact margins over its next two years, sending shares into freefall in early trading. The AIM-listed company said it expects to post pre-tax profits in line with market consensus for the 12 months ended 31 March of roughly £3m on revenue slightly ahead of expectations up 15% at around £45.5m. But, as foreshadowed in its interim report back in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...