West Africa-focused diamond development company Stellar Diamonds has advised shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed takeover by Australian miner Newfield Resources even though a rights issue by the bidder was undersubscribed by AUD 13.4m. Stellar said NWF's underwriters had agreed to make up the shortfall. The AUD$30m raising is earmarked for the the advancement of Stellar's Tongo-Tonguma kimberlite mine into the production phase. Tongo-Tonguma is situated to the north-east of NWF's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...