Correction refers to New short name, New number of warrants per underlying and Strike price for securities issued by Swedbank AB.



In connection with the extra distribution in Swedish Match, all warrants with Swedish Match as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from April 12, 2018.



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Carl Barbäck, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



