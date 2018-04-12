Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in products issued by Swedbank AB Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



Trading will be resumed tomorrow April 13, 2018.



Please note that the order books have been flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=673367