North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings CEO, Steven Rash, Believes Former Republican House Speaker Marijuana Reversal Signals Pendulum Swing Toward Legalization

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today released a statement from the Company's CEO, Steven Rash, after news breaks on former Republican House Speaker, John Boehner, announced that his "thinking on cannabis has evolved," and joined the Board of Advisors of Acreage Holdings, a company that operates cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing across 11 states. Boehner said, "I'm convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities."

"The former Republican House Speaker's very notable reversal on marijuana legalization is a strong signal that the pendulum is now swinging toward marijuana legalization," said Steven Rash, CEO of North American Cannabis Holdings. "I share John Boehner's journey in regard to his thinking on marijuana legalization. I'm just several years ahead of him. It was a veteran initiative that convinced me, and I also believe cannabis holds the key to reversing the opioid epidemic. I believe North American Cannabis Holdings has the experience and momentum to be a major player in the cannabis sector here as the pendulum starts to swing and accelerate the overall cannabis sector opportunity."

North American Cannabis Holdings recently confirmed that company has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal. The company is entertaining the proposal and at the same time continuing forward momentum on its current business and developing opportunities.

For more information on North American Cannabis Holdings visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com/.

