

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top US Defense officials told lawmakers that as threats in cyberspace constantly evolve, the United States is facing adversaries that are increasingly sophisticated, capable and emboldened in that domain.



The cyberspace domain has 'evolved dramatically' in the eight years since U.S. Cyber Command was established, Navy Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency and commander of Cybercom, said at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on emerging threats and capabilities.



The United States has concerns about activities by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, Rogers said.



'Russia and China, which we see as peer or near-peer competitors, respectively, in cyberspace, remain our greatest concern,' Rogers said. 'But rogue nations like Iran and North Korea have grown growing capabilities and are using aggressive methods to conduct malicious cyberspace activities.'



Further, Rogers said several states have mounted sustained campaigns against U.S. defense contractors to identify and steal key enabling technologies, capabilities, platforms and systems.



'Our adversaries have grown more emboldened, conducting increasingly aggressive activities to extend their influence with limited fear of consequences,' he said.



He called for a change in US approaches and responses 'if we are to change that dynamic.'



Kenneth P. Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security, testified alongside Rogers at the hearing on the fiscal year 2019 cyber budget, strategy, policy and programs.



