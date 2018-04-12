SETO Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SETO) Undertakes the Development of Medical Software

HANOVER, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / SETO Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SETO) announces it will commence the development of medical software.

The project is being developed under a subsidiary - Setosoft. Setosoft's software applications will increase Seto's internal efficiencies and that of other healthcare providers (highly marketable). The design phase has been completed and Setosoft is assembling the team of software engineers to implement the project.

Seto continues to increase its presence in the Maryland market and its steady march toward its overall goal. Major expansion through organic growth will continue. The accelerated growth will require acquisitions and raising funds, which Seto intends to do through a private placement or similar mechanism once Seto makes the requisite disclosures with the OTC in the near future.

