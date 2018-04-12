AGC Biologics Appoints New Site Head/General Manager of Bothell, WA Operations

Jin Wang, Ph.D. named Site Head/General Manager

BOTHELL, Washington, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the appointment of Dr. Jin Wang as Site Head/General Manager of its Bothell, Washington operations. Ms. Wang will provide leadership and site management to ensure AGC Biologics' continued execution of world-class contract development and manufacturing services. Dr. Wang will report to Patricio Massera, Chief Operations Officer.

Dr. Wang brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, most recently serving as Site Head of Bacterial Vaccine Manufacturing, Global Vaccines Industrial Affairs with Sanofi Group in Swiftwater, PA. In this role she was responsible for leading and driving manufacturing processes and building operational leadership capability, as the organization provided meningococcal vaccine supplies to the United States and more than 68 international countries.

During her tenure with Sanofi, Dr. Wang also served as Project Director for Global Manufacturing Technology out of its Toronto, Canada location, Head of its multiproduct manufacturing facility for the launch of the SAR34103 Biosimilar mAb, and Head of its single-use technology-based facility for the commercialization of Cdiffense.

Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Wang held leadership roles within multiple organizations including Bayer HealthCare, the Schering-Plough Research Institute, ImClone Systems, and Covance Biotechnology Services.

"The role of Site Head/General Manager in our Bothell, Washington facility - AGC Biologics' global headquarters - is critical to our operations expansion and growth," said Patricio Massera, AGC Biologics Chief Operations Officer. "Dr. Wang's expertise and experience in biologics and strong leadership skills are the perfect combination to lead the Bothell site into the future."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

