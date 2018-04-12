Cryptos Fund, the first regulated cryptocurrency index fund, announces the launch of a new entity dedicated to qualified investors.

Cryptos Fund (US) is based in Princeton, NJ, and is managed by Hermes Asset Management, with a team lead by Igor Rivin, one of the world's most respected mathematicians, and a professor of Mathematics at Temple University. The fund tracks the CCi30 index of the 30 main cryptocurrencies, thus allowing investors to gain exposure to the entire Blockchain sector.

"The blockchain sector is still in its infancy and has enormous growth potential," says Dr. Igor Rivin, the Chief Research Officer. "Institutional investors have just started to enter this sector; we expect more and more players of the caliber of George Soros to join the field in the future. We believe that following the CCi30 index is a smart way to invest in cryptocurrencies. While we have no crystal ball, we feel that this is the most prudent way to explore the market."

Jeffrey Zorn, the Chief Security Officer, says: "The fund is the best instrument for participating in the growth of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology, which is one of the three most important inventions of the last 50 years, together with silicon and the internet. Cryptos Fund provides the highest levels of security: counterparty risk has been completely neutralized, and the assets are held in our proprietary cold storage, with redundant facilities and military-level physical protection." Jeffrey Zorn is a global security expert, Major, USMC, recipient of the Bronze Star Medal with Valor device, and former military aide to the U.S. president at the White House. In this role he carried the "football," the briefcase containing the codes of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Today Zorn consults multinational corporations and governments on security matters and is responsible for all the security aspects of Cryptos Fund.

The following top quality service providers are employed by the fund: Trident Trust, administrator; Baker Tilly, auditor; Morgan, Lewis Bockius, legal advisor; and BMO Harris, banker.

Cryptos Fund accepts subscriptions from qualified investors starting from $10,000. It doesn't charge subscription, redemption or performance fees, while the management fee is as low as 0.99%, depending on the size of the subscription.

Investors wishing to participate in Cryptos Fund (US) can visit www.thecryptos.fund.

