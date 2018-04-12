CDE Stock: The Wheels Have Been Set in MotionThe wild roller coaster ride that has characterized 2018 continues. The markets are experiencing elevated levels of volatility, which is responsible for the wild swings that the markets are currently enduring.These wild swings are the markets' way of trying to come to grips with a number of market-moving events, ranging from the notion of higher interest rates to a potential trade war-and now an actual war.These are uncertain times, and in times of duress, investors seek safety. The last time I can recall an environment that resembled anything like this one was in the 1970s, where inflation and a cold war were taking center.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...