Inolife R&D Inc.: Inolife R&D Signs LOI With ADW Diabetes to Make Its Inojex Needle-Free Injector Available to Diabetics in USA

Inolife is Working on a Distribution Agreement With ADW Diabetes to Serve Diabetics in USA with FDA Approved Needle-Free Insulin Injectors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Inolife R&D Inc. ("Inolife"), announces it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with ADW Diabetes LLC. ("ADW") for the distribution of its Inojex® product to people suffering from Diabetes in the United States. The opportunity to work with ADW operates as a way for Inolife to reiterate its commitment to positively impact the world through the various markets its Needle-Free technologies are serving. ADW has a long history of serving hundreds of thousands of Diabetics with innovative solutions aimed at the treatment and management of Diabetes.

Growing from 108 million people in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death, and directly affects people's quality of life, in many ways. Diabetes is a global issue. In 2015 over 30 million Americans had diabetes and according to the American Diabetes Association, another 84 million adults aged 18 and older had prediabetes. Inolife and ADW will work together to improve the management of this demanding disease.

Michael Wright, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inolife, says, "We are very excited to work with ADW in providing Diabetics with access to our proven and FDA approved Needle-Free Insulin Injection Technology. By connecting innovative Needle-Free Insulin Delivery technologies to ADW's Diabetic community, we will create new opportunities and synergies that otherwise would not have been available to our companies. Partnering with ADW fits perfectly into our vision that every individual should have the opportunity to receive healthcare that is empowering, safe and respectful."

Michael Maguire, President & Chief Executive Officer of ADW states, "We are thrilled to see where the future of Diabetes Management is heading. With Inolife leading the way with their Needle-Free Injectors for people that require Insulin Therapy, the real possibility for people with diabetes now exists to be able to manage their Insulin regimen with more comfort and less stress. The fear of needles is real and is a leading cause for people with Diabetes to not stay on track with their Diabetes care team's recommendations for optimum blood glucose management. Inolife solves that problem. ADW is excited to team up with Inolife so we can deliver comfort and ease to anyone with Diabetes that has a fear of needles or is looking for an easier way to inject their Insulin."

With ADW as a new partner for the distribution of Inojex® in the United States, Inolife will have a strategic access to one of the biggest Insulin markets in the world. The collaboration will allow Inolife and ADW to fulfill their common objective of improving the quality of life of people living with the burden of Diabetes.

About Inolife R&D Inc.

Inolife R&D Inc. is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. Inolife commercializes patented and FDA-cleared needle-free injection devices. The company was founded to take advantage of novel techniques of liquid jet and ballistics-based epidermal drug injection that improve patients' quality of life by making medicines easier to administer, work better, and remove the anxiety and inconvenience associated with hypodermic needle injections.

For more information about Inolife and its products please visit www.inolifesciences.com.

Contact:

Michael Wright

President & CEO, Inolife R&D Inc.

Phone: +1 (866) 834-3777

Email: mwright@inolifesciences.com

About ADW Diabetes LLC

ADW Diabetes is a mail order company dedicated to keeping diabetes management affordable. In business for more than 10 years, ADW services hundreds of thousands of people with diabetes annually by providing one of the largest selections of diabetes management items including insulin pump supplies and glucose testing products. With a focus on offering quality brand name products at affordable prices, ADW has grown its business through customer loyalty and their word of mouth reputation as a national leader in the category of diabetes supplies. ADW is involved in and supports the diabetes community and organizations that further diabetes education and research.

To learn more about ADW Diabetes visit www.adwdiabetes.com.

Contact:

Mike Maguire

President & CEO, ADW Diabetes LLC.

Phone: +1 (877) 241-9002

Email: mmaguire@adwdiabetes.com

Needle-Free Insulin Injector: Diabetic self-injecting

Insulin with Inojex, Inolife's Needle-Free Injector

