Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named One of the 10 Fastest Growing Robotic Technology Solution Providers to Watch in 2018

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it has been named One of the 10 Fastest Growing Robotic Technology Solution Providers to Watch in 2018 by Technology Headlines Magazine. In addition to being named in this prestigious list, Trintech is also featured on the cover of the publication as the headline story.

"Through our ongoing advancements in Robotic Process Automation capabilities for our portfolio of financial solutions, Trintech has positioned itself as a clear leader in the robotics marketspace," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "Moving forward, Trintech will continue its strategy of innovation by building upon its established RPA capabilities to ensure we provide the best possible solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

Trintech empowers organizations to increase both the efficiency and effectiveness of their financial close and reconciliation processes through Risk Intelligent RPA™ (RI RPA). Trintech has defined RI RPA as using RPA within a defined risk-based, risk-intelligent framework that automatically enforces business rules.

"There are multiple vendors in the marketplace defining RPA as automating for simplicity and expediency," says Mackintosh. "In our experience, taking a flawed process and making it run faster leads to even greater problems for your organization than before deploying RPA. With Trintech's Risk Intelligent RPA, the office of finance can drive strategic change by not only increasing efficiencies, but also enforcing compliance and control to ensure the integrity of the period end numbers."

Through full optimization and agile processes, organizations can refocus their time and effort on identifying risk areas and bottlenecks, and communicating potential issues early and often, increasing their overall job satisfaction and improving the overall financial close process.

"Risk Intelligent RPA is the future of finance, and it is critical that the software provider you are partnering with has a clear roadmap of RI RPA functionality and capabilities in its solutions to ensure you stay ahead of the curve," affirms Mackintosh.

For over 25 years, Trintech has been driving innovation throughout the Record to Report (R2R) process, being the first to offer a complete holistic approach across the entire financial close, the first to mobilize R2R and the first to provide Risk Intelligent RPA solutions for financial professionals. Moving forward, Trintech will continue its commitment to providing world-class, innovative Risk Intelligent RPA solutions that deliver increased efficiencies, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to enterprise-class organizations around the world and across a multitude of ERP systems including SAP®, Oracle® and NetSuite®.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency ® , Adra®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™ , T-Recs®, and UPCS® help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

