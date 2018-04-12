Womenswear brand Quiz saw revenues rise in its most recent trading year thanks to an impressive 158% year-on-year increase from its online trading channel. Quiz credited it's "increased and effective marketing spend" throughout the year, as well as the broadening of its overall product range, as being the driving force of its "strong omnichannel growth" across the UK and its international markets. In addition to its online revenues soaring to £30.6m, Quiz's total international income grew 4% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...