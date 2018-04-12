Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining issued an update on Thursday morning, reporting that it has been in communication with the Government of Sweden, and understood that the government's review of submissions made by interested parties with regard to its application for an exploitation concession for Kallak North, was continuing. The AIM-traded firm said that, as the Swedish government had yet to complete its review of all documents received, it could not give a definitive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...