sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,535 Euro		-0,125
-3,42 %
WKN: A1C6T4 ISIN: GB00B67KBV28 Ticker-Symbol: 9C3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,77
3,91
18:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC3,535-3,42 %