Polar Capital on Thursday reported assets under management at the end of March of £11.98bn, a rise of 29%. For the quarter, Polar said net inflows were £525.0m. Annual net inflows were £1.90bn. Polar said the the quarter had brought "significantly increased market volatility due to US inflationary concerns, the anticipation of the end of a prolonged recovery bull market cycle and increasing geopolitical tension which have made the short-term market outlook less certain". "Notwithstanding the ...

