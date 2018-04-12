CarSmartt, Inc.: CarSmartt(R) (OTC PINK: CRSM) Update on Acquisition of Mining Boys, Inc.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / The President of CarSmartt®, (OTC PINK: CRSM), Roy Capasso, is pleased to announce that it has terminated its Agreement with Asian ImEx Logistics Ltd, Unit 1010, Miramar Tower, 132 Nathan Rd., Kowloon, Hong Kong. On December 20, 2017, CarSmartt® entered into a purchase and supply agreement for equipment for its cryptocurrency mining operations to support Coinsmartt™ and long-term investment in cryptocurrency.

Due to the lack of availability of these servers, the Company terminated the Agreement. The Company is pleased to announce the acquisition, of a rapidly growing business, Mining Boys, Inc. of Miami Beach, Florida. CarSmartt® has agreed to pay Mining Boys Inc. three hundred million (300,000,000) shares of its common stock for 100% of the Mining Boys Inc. stock and intellectual property. The closing will be effective or before April 16, 2018.

Mining Boys opened its first retail store in Miami Beach, Florida in February 2018 and has implemented over 40 bitcoin servers in about one month of operation. Mining Boys has also signed a lease on a 5,000-sf. facility in Georgia with the option to expand to 60,000 sf. and 2,000 sf. a warehouse in Mid-Town Miami to house and manage its own bitcoin servers and hosting of the bitcoin servers purchased by its retail clients. Mining Boys plans to open additional retail stores with its Mining Boys branding. Mr. Roy Capasso states that Mining Boys revenue will facilitate consistent and recurring monthly cash flow to fund CarSmartt's operations during its rollout and add a critical revolutionary business model to CarSmartt® consistent with its objective of an ICO and the Coinsmartt Token.

About CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride-sharing concept located in Palo Alto, CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt® we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and Latin America.

About Mining Boys, Inc.

Mining boys, Inc. is the first retail store of Mining servers in USA, a privately held Florida corporation with its retail location at 531 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 33140, http://www.miningboys.com. Mining boys retail operations sell, own and host bitcoin mining servers. The Company has both retail and its own mining servers and receives profit from its retail sales and recurring revenue from its hosting facility in Georgia and Florida.

CONTACT

Carsmartt®

228 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Phone: 650-460-7416

Email: ir@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT®, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT®, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: CarSmartt® Inc.