Donnerstag, 12.04.2018

12.04.2018 | 17:28
PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, April 12

12 April 2018

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 19 April 2018
Record Date 20 April 2018
Payment Date 30 April 2018
Dividend per Share 1.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


