RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of AGM correction

12 April 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CORRECTION

Rightmove plc ('the Company') announces that one of the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting(the 'Notice') to be held on Friday, 4 May 2018 contained a typographical error.

Resolution 17 refers to the Company's authority to make market purchases of its shares. As set out in the explanatory notes that accompany the Notice, the intention is that the authority be limited to 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, in line with the authority sought in previous years. As such, the maximum number of shares shown in Resolution 17(i) should be 9,083,137 not 90,831 as previously published. Resolution 17 will be proposed at the AGM, following this amendment, with the correct figure of 9,083,137 shares.

A copy of the amended version of Resolution 17 together with the Notice and 2017 Annual Report are available to view in the Shareholder Services section of the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk and are available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The AGM will be held at 10 am on Friday, 4 May 2018 at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

01908 712058