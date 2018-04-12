PAMEIJER SIMPLIFIES DIGITAL EXPERIENCES WITH SINGLE SIGN-ON AND MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION SOLUTIONS FROM PING IDENTITY

Dutch Healthcare Organization Leverages Ping Identity to Redefine Quality Care Experience

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that Pameijer is leveraging its solutions to provide clients and employees with high-quality experiences. Through the successful deployment of single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA), the healthcare organization is prioritizing this goal-without putting sensitive data at risk. Additionally, these solutions are helping set Pameijer's first-rate care apart from other providers in a highly-competitive and crowded market.

"Ping Identity's solutions enable clients and employees to seamlessly access the digital tools they need-and ultimately helps us provide the best care for our clients," said Marien Geense, program manager, digitization, Pameijer.

Pameijer selected Ping Identity's standards-based single sign-on and multi-factor authentication solutions for their proven flexibility, ease of use and ability to support compliance requirements with GDPR. The new custom authentication experience is enabling a technologically-challenged client demographic to more easily and intuitively access the care they need. Additionally, employees have experienced a rise in productivity. Having access to a single login to all web, mobile, cloud-hosted and third-party applications-including Microsoft Office 365-continues to drive added efficiencies.

"As Pameijer continues to drive toward the best digital experiences for customers, we're eager to continue partnering with Ping," added Geense. "We trust that the flexibility and continued innovation in these solutions will help us achieve our goal of personalized customer engagement."

Learn more about the Pameijer deployment and the Ping Identity Platform at www.pingidentity.com.

