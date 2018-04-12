Internet Economy Summit 2018 Unlocked Insights on Digital Innovation

Global leaders from start-ups to internet giants shared views on the future of business

HONG KONG, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Internet Economy Summit (IES) kick-started its annual conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre today. Co-organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and Cyberport with the China Internet Development Foundation as the supporting organisation, this year's two-day Summit brought together thought leaders from MNCs, internet technology giants, investors, enterprises and up-and-coming start-ups to exchange unique insights and winning strategies in the global internet economy. Themed under "New Impetus for the New Economy", the Summit had attracted more than 1,400 attendees on the first day.

Continuing the discussions at the Asia-Pacific Business Forum held at Cyberport just right before the Summit, IES 2018 switched course to dig into the digital economy's development opportunities in Hong Kong and in the region. The Summit celebrated an all-encompassing agenda-- including the Visionary Forum, Chambers Forum, Entrepreneurship Forum, and Technovation Forum, bringing together more than 50 notable speakers to spur discussions on internet technology applications, smart city development, next-generation of businesses, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as technological advancement and business applications of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and internet of things.

The Hon. Mrs. Carrie LAM CHENG Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government, officiated the Summit's opening together with other guests of honor including the Hon. Mr. Nicholas YANG, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Ir. Allen Yeung, Government Chief Information Officer of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Dr. Shamshad AKHTAR, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and Ms. QI Xiaoxia, Director General, Bureau of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs. The Summit's Visionary Forum featured leaders from top notch technology companies including Mr. Winston CHENG, President of International of JD.com, one of China's largest online retailers; Mr. Zhong Xiangqun, Chief Operating Officer of Bank of China (Hong Kong); Mr. Yossi VARDI, the most influential serial entrepreneur in Israel and Mr. MU Rongjun, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Meituan-Dianping, the online lifestyle trading platform of US$30 billion valuation.

Other prominent speakers on the list include representatives from Didi Chuxing, Illumio, Ping An Technology, Amazon Web Services, Facebook and Google; as well as founders of local unicorns such as GOGOVAN, an incubatee groomed by Cyberport, who have all developed unique value propositions and winning business strategies in the midst of internet economy.

As industry leaders shared at the Summit, digital technologies have both redefined enterprise business models and brought about drastic changes in consumer behaviours. Mr. Winston CHENG, President of International of JD.com, talked about the transformation of traditional business model with smart technologies as catalysts, and the enhancement of consumer engagement with AI and big data technologies. With FinTech redefining the banking industry, Mr. ZHONG Xiangqun, Chief Operating Officer of Bank of China (Hong Kong), shared his insights on how banks have been transforming in the path of digitalisation in order to provide clients with more personalised value-added services. Mr. MU Rongjun, Co-founder & Senior Vice President of Meituan-Dianping, also illustrated how the company has enhanced users' dining experience and created new business and job opportunities in the market riding on various digital applications.

Dr. Lee George LAM, Chairman of Cyberport said, "The internet economy has redefined the world's social and economic landscape, transcending all geographical and cultural boundaries. It also has changed the way how businesses and organisations operate and succeed. As a key driver of Hong Kong's development of digital technology, Cyberport has been relentlessly incubating local start-ups and helping them succeed in the new economy. By working hand-in-hand with the Hong Kong SAR Government and industry partners, I am confident that the digital technology sector in Hong Kong will continue to thrive, become the new impetus for Hong Kong's economy, and create sustainable socio-economic value to our city."

Dr LAM also expressed his gratitude for the tremendous support from industry partners and sponsors, such as Bank of China (Hong Kong), whose contribution was indispensable to the success opening of the Summit.

