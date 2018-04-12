This notice is to inform members that with immediate effect, standardized option contracts on the VINX30 index have been delisted. No new series will be made available for trading.



The VINX30 option contract will be removed from the quotation list (appendix 2) and contract specifications (appendix 3) in the exchange rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets with effective date 23 April 2018.



For further information please see the attached file.



