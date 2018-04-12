sprite-preloader
TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire
London, April 12

12 April 2018

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 March 2018 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 19 April 2018

Record Date 20 April 2018

Payment Date 30 April 2018

Dividend per Share 2.73 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2018 PR Newswire