Cities around the world face many challenges, such as global competition for talent and business investment, rapidly growing and aging populations, economic inequality and the digital divide.

Keeping peace with technology innovations that have changed resident expectations for personalized, mobile government services led Jerusalem municipality to adopt a Smart City initiative to connect disparate operations and siloed processes towards to a unified city ecosystem.

Prodware was chosen by the municipality of Jerusalem to empower the city to be more sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive. Bringing the world-class technology portfolio by Microsoft, including safe and secure cloud computing, and the vast expertise of implementing a dedicated set of 'Smart-City' solution in the Israeli market empowering municipalities to infuse intelligence throughout their civic systems and services and connect various areas of their governance, so they can improve the urban experiences of the citizens they serve.

As part of the implementation project, Prodware will supply the municipality of Jerusalem with new web site, Omni channel solutions, a modified CRM solution and call center solutions, all delivered within Microsoft's cloud services.

Jerusalem is the third municipality in Israel choosing to implement D365 with Prodware, after Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

"We are very happy that Jerusalem municipality decided to implement digital transformation with Prodware. In the last 12 months, we experience a fantastic momentum in the market, for Microsoft Prodware digital solutions." said Yossi Haimov, Country Manager of Prodware Israel.

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specializing in the integration, publishing and hosting of IT solutions for sectors and businesses.

The Group brings customers its technical expertise and knowledge of new uses and business lines to support them in their digital transformation processes.

Drawing on the strength of its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only players capable of supporting businesses across their entire information system, both in France and abroad.

The Prodware group has more around 1300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Listed on Euronext Growth, Prodware SA is eligible for FCPIs (mutual funds for investment in innovation) and the PEA-PME (SME equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPIs Prodware is a responsible company and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact

